India adds five medals at Asian Youth Games; Palash Mandal, Edwina Jason among podium finishers

India’s young athletes delivered another strong performance at the Asian Youth Games, clinching five medals across athletics and martial arts on Friday.

In the boys’ 5000m walk, Palash Mandal claimed the bronze medal with a timing of 24:48.92s, finishing behind China’s Haoze Zhang (21:43.82s) and Yujie Lu (22:28.64s). The event record still belongs to India’s Nitin Gupta, who set the benchmark of 19:24.48s earlier this year in Patna.

India shines in athletics and MMA events

In athletics, Oshin secured a silver medal in the girls’ discus throw, registering a personal best of 43.38m on her first attempt, marking India’s first-ever medal in the event. Edwina Jason also impressed on the track, winning silver in the girls’ 400m final with a personal best of 55.43s.

Meanwhile, Zubin Gohain added another bronze in the boys’ high jump, clearing 2.03m, narrowly ahead of compatriot Himanshu Singh.

Outside the track, India made history in combat sports as Veer Bhadu captured the nation’s first MMA medal at the Asian Youth Games. Competing in the Traditional MMA boys’ 80kg category, Bhadu defeated Thailand’s Dechachot Barisri via unanimous decision to claim bronze.

With strong showings across multiple disciplines, India’s young contingent continues to build momentum and confidence at the continental event.