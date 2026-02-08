Pooja Singh shatters 22-year-old Indoor national record at Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

India delivered a series of standout performances at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026, highlighted by a record-breaking jump and multiple personal bests across disciplines.

High jumper Pooja Singh headlined the Indian contingent by breaking a 22-year-old indoor national record with a leap of 1.87 metres. With this, the youngster bagged a silver in the women's high jump event.

Earlier in the day, Ancy Sojan also claimed bronze in the women’s long jump final. Sojan registered a best effort of 6.21 metres to finish third, securing her first medal at these championships.

Personal bests boost India’s overall campaign

Combined events athlete Tejaswin Shankar produced another personal milestone during the competition, recording a lifetime-best 4.20 metres in the pole vault.

Despite the event being one of his weaker disciplines, Shankar finished joint fourth, collecting 673 points. His total score rose to 5163 points, keeping him at the top of the overall standings with one event remaining.

He is scheduled to compete in the 1000 metres later in the day as the final event of the men's indoor Heptathlon, targeting a new national record for India.

On the track, Moumita Mondal qualified for the women’s 60 metres hurdles final after clocking a personal best time of 8.34 seconds in the heats. The final is scheduled for later in the evening.

Meanwhile, Pragyan Sahu missed out on qualification after finishing fifth in her heat with a time of 8.46 seconds.

With record-breaking performances and a few medals, India’s campaign at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2026 continues to gather momentum.