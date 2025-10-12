India to send 222 athletes for 3rd Youth Asian Games in Bahrain

India will send a 357-member contingent, including 222 athletes, to participate in the 3rd Youth Asian Games scheduled to take place in Manama, Bahrain, from October 22 to 31, 2025.

The team was officially given a warm send-off at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt will serve as the Chef de Mission of the Indian contingent.

The send-off event, organised by the M3M Foundation in collaboration with Kreeda Bharati, also saw the athletes receive their official kits ahead of departure.

Among those present were PT Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA); Gaurav Gautam, Haryana Sports Minister; Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of M3M Foundation; and Prasad Mahankar, National General Secretary of Kreeda Bharati.

Under its flagship initiative ‘Lakshay’, the M3M Foundation has been supporting young athletes with training, mentorship, and equipment to aid their long-term development.

The programme, themed “Vijayi Bhav! From Mitti Se Medal Tak,” aims to nurture grassroots talent into future Olympians through structured guidance and sustained support.

India’s participation at the Youth Asian Games will span multiple sporting disciplines, with the large contingent reflecting the country’s growing emphasis on youth and talent development ahead of future continental and Olympic events.