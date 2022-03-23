Indian Grand Prix 2: Avinash Sable betters his own Steeplechase National Record

Avinash Sable set a men's 3000m steeplechase national record to headline a string of good performances in the Indian Grand Prix 2 Athletics competition on Wednesday.

Quartermiler Priya H Mohan and discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur shared top honours in the women's events. Competing for the first time since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, a languid Sable (Maharashhra) stayed on the heels of Balkishan (Haryana) who set a good pace from the start. The Olympian shifted gears with three laps to go and came home in 8:16.21, shaving off 1.91 seconds from his own record set in Tokyo.

WINNING AND HOW! 🔥



IIS athlete Priya Mohan continues her incredible run and wins the Women's 400m Gold with a new Personal best time of 52.37s, at the Indian Grand Prix II. Keep at it, Priya! ⚡️#CraftingVictories #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/GWEGUrcFYx — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) March 23, 2022

Trailing Kerala team-mate Abdulla Aboobacker until the midway stage of the men's triple jump competition, Eldhose Paul came up with a personal best effort of 16.95m to claim gold. In fact, each of his last three efforts – 16.74, 16.95 and 16.76 – was good enough to get him the title ahead of Abdulla Aboobacker's best of 16.70. Kamalpreet Kaur had two throws past the 60m mark, with her sixth and final effort producing the best result for her. Having got to 60.15m on her third attempt, the winning distance of 61.39m will give the confidence, going into a busy year in which the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games dot the calendar.



🚨National Record Alert 🚨



Avinash Sable has once again bettered his own National Record in Men's 3000m Steeplechase and won the gold at the Indian Grand Prix 2.



⏱️8:16.21 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/qRm6qdWaGk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 23, 2022

There seems to be no stopping Priya H Mohan rise as the best women's 400m sprinter. She beat the vastly experienced MR Poovamma to second place yet again. Jisna Mathew strained her every sinew to claim the bronze medal on a day when Karnataka's NS Inchara dipped home inside 54 seconds for the first time and beat VK Vismaya in the process. Priya Mohan clocked a personal best time of 52.37 seconds, a 0.21-second improvement over her previous best secured in the Inter-University Championships in Bhubaneshwar last month. Poovamma made the most of the younger runner's pace and came up with her fastest time since winning a race in Bydgoszcz in Poland in 52.31 seconds on June 24, 2016.



The men's quarter-mile produced some sparks as well with 21-year-old Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) stunning Kerala's Noah Nirmal Tom with a burst of speed on the home stretch. Rajesh Ramesh finished in a personal best time of 46.09 seconds, improving on the 46.35 that he clocked in finishing third in the Indian Grand Prix 1 on March 13.

The results:

Men:

100m (collated from A & B races): 1. Tamil Arasu (Tamil Nadu) 10.66 seconds; 2. Aswin KP (Kerala) 10.70; 3. Ritik Malik (Delhi) 10.78.

400m (collated from A, B & C races): 1. Rajesh Ramesh (Tamil Nadu) 46.09 seconds; 2. Noah Nirmal Tom (Kerala) 46.19; 3. Muhammed Ajmal (Kerala) 46.29.

800m (collated from A & B races): 1. Ankesh Chaudhary (Himachal Pradesh) 1:48.27; 2. Mohammed Afsal (Kerala) 1:48.65; 3. Krishan Kumar (Haryana) 1:48.66.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Avinash Sable (Maharashtra) 8:16.21 (New National Record. Old: 8:18.12, July 30, 2021, Tokyo); 2. Shankar Lal Swami (Haryana) 8:36.37; 3. Atul Poonia (Rajasthan) 8:53.15.

400m Hurdles: 1. T Santhosh Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 50.15 seconds; 2. MP Jabir (Kerala) 50.40; 3. Dhaval Mahesh Utekar (Gujarat) 51.37.

Triple Jump: 1. Eldhose Paul (Kerala) 16.95m; 2. Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.70; 3. Gaily Venister Devasahayam (Tamil Nadu) 16.09.

Shot Put: 1. Aniket (Uttarakhand) 17.42m; 2. Adhish Ghildiyal (Uttarakhand) 16.48; 3. Prajwal Shetty (Karnataka) 14.42.

Discus Throw: 1. Prashant Malik (Haryana) 54.18m; 2. Arjun (Delhi) 51.37; 3. Sachin Suhag (Haryana) 49.18.

Women:

100m: 1. NS Simi (Karnataka) 11.79 seconds; 2. AT Daneshwari (Karnataka) 11.83; 3. PD Anjali (Kerala) 11.87.

400m: 1. Priya H Mohan (Karnataka) 52.37 seconds; 2. MR Poovamma (Karnataka) 52.44; 3. Jisna Mathew (Kerala) 53.40.

800m: 1. EB Arptitha (Karnataka) 2:11.44; 2. Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) 2;12.47; 3. Stephy Sara Koshy (Kerala) 2:13.49.

3000m Steeplechase: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 9:38.29; 2. G Maheshwari (Telangana) 10:52.49; 3.

400m Hurdles: 1. Anu Raghavan (Kerala) 58.53 seconds; 2. R Vithya Ramaraj (Tamil Nadu) 58.55; 3. Pragyan Prasanti Sahi (Odisha) 59.22.

Triple Jump: 1. B Aishwarya (Karnataka) 13.94m; 2. Karthika Gothandapani (Tamil Nadu) 13.08.

Shot Put: 1. Ramneet Kaur (Uttarakhand) 13.86m; 2. Shilpa (Karnataka) 11.93.

Discus Throw: 1. Kamalpreet Kaur (Punjab) 61.39m; 2. Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 50.96; 3. Sunita (Haryana) 47.36.