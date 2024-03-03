Himachal Pradesh athletes to shine on World stage at Masters Athletics C'ships

Six seasoned athletes from Himachal Pradesh are gearing up to make their mark on the global stage as they prepare for the prestigious World Masters Athletics Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The championship, slated to take place from August 13 to 25, will witness athletes aged 35 and above competing in various events under the umbrella of World Masters Athletics.

The athletes, including the renowned long-distance runner Surinder Singh Dehal hailing from Hamirpur, are all set to showcase their prowess in this biennial championship that celebrates the skill and dedication of mature athletes.

Ripudaman Kaushik, President of the Masters Athletics Federation Himachal Pradesh, expressed immense joy for the state as he highlighted the impressive performance of HP athletes in the recent 44th National Master Athletics Competition held in Pune from February 13 to 17. The athletes from Himachal Pradesh clinched a total of eight medals, showcasing their talent and determination on the national stage.

Surinder Singh Dehal will be competing in the 10,000 meters event, while Ashwini Kumar Sharma will take on the 1500 meters, 2000 meters steeplechase, and 800 meters races in the above 65 years age category. Joining them in the 60 and above age group are Harish Kumar (triple jump), Dwarika Thakur (1500 meters and 5000 meters), and Brijlal Thakur (100 meters and 300 meters hurdles), all set to bring their best to the championships.

Adding to the excitement is Bhishan Singh Chauhan, who will participate in the discus throw, javelin throw, and shot put events in the above 55 years age group.