Hima Das beats Tamil Nadu's Dhanalakshmi in 200m finals with a time of 23.21 seconds in the National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports. Dhanalakshmi came second clocking 23.39 seconds. Tamil Nadu's Archana came 3rd clocking 23.60 seconds.

Hima Das' timing of 23.21 seconds is better than Dhanalakshmi's meet record clocked yesterday (24.39 seconds).

Both missed the Olympic qualification mark of 22.80 seconds.

Hima Das what a comeback 🔥

TN sprinters bag Silver and Bronze pic.twitter.com/iXaUe8dPtD — The Indian Badava™ (@Chella_Badava) March 19, 2021

In the heats, Dhanalakshmi's victory over Hima Das who clocked 24.39 seconds in the 200m semifinal heats lifted her to the top 10 of the Indian all-time list. Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) won her semifinal heats in 24.07 seconds to raise expectations of a good final. It must be stated that both Hima Das (23.10) and Archana Suseendran (23.18) have faster times than the one blazed by Dhanalakshmi on Thursday.



Dhanalakshmi's time broke PT Usha's long-standing meet record of 23.30 seconds set in Chennai in 1998. Having run 24.05 seconds when finishing third in the Federation Cup here two years ago, she recorded a 23.47 in the Tamil Nadu State Championships in Sivakasi on January 24, thus making it the second time she was dipping in under 23.50 seconds.