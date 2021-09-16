Harmilan Bains sets National Record in Women's 1500m

The star Indian women's runner, Harmilan Bains has set a new national record in 1500m. The 23-year-old clocked 4:05.39 to win the 60th National Open Athletics in Warangal earlier today.

Representing Punjab Harmilan Bains took home the gold medal a whopping 13 seconds ahead of Delhi's Chanda, who clocked 4:18.24. KM Deeksha of Madhya Pradesh claimed the bronze at 4:21.34.

Harmilan Bains, fastest Indian over 1500m this year, bettered the National Record with a 4:05.39 clocking at the 60th National Open Athletics Championship. What an year this has been for Harmilan !! #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/RAG2KdDXvr — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) September 16, 2021

Though she set a new national record, Harmilan Bains just missed out on the automatic qualification mark for the 2022 World Championships, which is set at 4:04.20.



The previous national record in women's 1500m was held by Sunita Rani of Punjab. She had clocked 4:06.03 during the 2002 Asian Games, winning the gold medal in Busan.