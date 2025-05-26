Nottwil WPA Grand Prix: Mahendra Gurjar sets F42 javelin world record

India’s Mahendra Gurjar etched his name in history books on Sunday when he registered a world record throw at the Nottwil World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Switzerland.

Gurjar’s remarkable throw of 61.17 meters secured him the gold and record in the F42 javelin throw category.

Athletes with movement moderately affected in one leg participate under the F42 classification.

His throw surpassed the previous world record of 59.19 meters set by Brazil’s Edenilson Roberto Floriani in 2022.

The javelin thrower from Rajasthan threw 56.11 meters in his first attempt and surpassed the record in his third attempt.

Over 250 athletes from 40 countries were competing in the sixth World Para Athletics GP of the season in Switzerland from May 23-25.

He had won gold with an effort of 55.31m at the 23rd National Para Athletics Championship early this year.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Sumit Antil threw 72.35 meters in F64 category. In shotput F40 category, Ravi Rongali threw 9.78 meters.

