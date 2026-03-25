Gurindervir Singh sets 60m indoor national record, Kujur disqualified

Gurindervir Singh delivered a standout performance to win the men’s 60m race at the National Indoor Athletics Championships, clocking 6.60 seconds in a dramatic final marked by multiple disqualifications.



The race, held on the concluding day of the inaugural championships at the Kalinga Stadium indoor facility, saw pre-race favourite Animesh Kujur disqualified after repeated false starts. The decision significantly altered the contest, with Gurindervir capitalising to secure gold and register the fastest time of the meet.

The 25-year-old, representing Reliance Foundation, improved upon the previous indoor best of 6.67 seconds set by Elakiya Dasan in 2018. While the mark stands as the fastest recorded by an Indian indoors, it is not recognised as an official national record, as the Athletics Federation of India does not maintain indoor records.

The final was disrupted by three false starts, with Kujur shown a red card following the third infringement. The national 100m and 200m record holder briefly engaged with officials before leaving the track. Two other sprinters, Dondapati Mrutyam and Nehal Sagar, were also disqualified for false starts.

Odisha’s Lalu Prasad Bhoi finished second with 6.65 seconds, while Haryana’s Nuzrat secured bronze in 6.71 seconds.

Reegan registers Indoor best in Pole Vault

In the men’s pole vault, Tamil Nadu’s C Reegan claimed gold with a clearance of 5.30m, marking the best indoor performance by an Indian.

Competing in his first indoor event, Reegan progressed steadily through heights before attempting 5.41m, which would have surpassed the overall national record, but fell short in three attempts.

Dev Meena’s national record of 5.40m remains intact.