Gurindervir, Amlan, Manikanta, Animesh combine to break 15-year-old men's 4x100m national record

The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain shattered the 15-year-old men's 4x100m national record (38.69s) in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Representing the Reliance team at the Indian Open Relay competition, they were pre-tournament favourites to break the national record. They did it comfortably, bettering the previous record by 0.20s.

The previous record was set by the bronze-medal-winning Indian team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.

This is also the best time in Asia this year, bettering their own Asian lead of 38.93s, which they clocked earlier today in the heats to qualify for the final.

🚨#News | NATIONAL RECORD ALERT🇮🇳🔥



👉The quartet of Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain shatter the men's 4x100m national record👏



They clocked 38.69s to eclipse the previous record of 38.89s😍



It's also the best timing in Asia for 2025… pic.twitter.com/VI9pGyd2kH — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 30, 2025

Three gold for the National Camp teams

Meanwhile, the National camp teams won the gold medal with the Asian lead timings in the 4*100m women's relay and the 4*400m men's and women's relays competition.

The women's 4*100m team of Nithya Gandhe, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, and Srabani Nanda clocked a brilliant time of 44.12s to clinch the gold medal ahead of Tamil Nadu's team (46.07s).

On the other hand, the women's 4*400m team of Sneha K, Rupal Chaudhary, Jisna Mathew, and Subha Venkatesan clocked an Asian lead time of 3:32.64s to clinch the gold medal.

The final major event of the day was the men's 4*400m relay, where the team of TS Manu, Vishal TK, Jay Kumar, and Dharmveer Chaudhary clinched the title with a time of 3:04.31s.