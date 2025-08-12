Gulveer Singh sets men's 3000m National Record

Gulveer Singh extended his fine form in the 2025 season, setting a new national record in men's 3000m on Tuesday.

Competing at the Gyulai Istvan Memorial – a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold level Meet, Gulveer recorded a timing of 7:34.49s to complete the race.

While he finished fifth in the race in Hungary, Gulveer notched up a timing never-seen-before in Indian athletics.

The 27-year-old, in fact, bettered his own previous national record in the event.









The 7:34.49s recorded by Gulveer is also the fifth fastest time ever recorded by an Asian athlete in men's 3000m.