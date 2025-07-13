Gulveer Singh sets Asian lead in his first-ever 1,500m run

The Indian ace middle and long-distance runner Gulveer Singh recorded an Asian Lead in men's 1500m at the Sunset Tour in California, USA on Saturday.

Gulveer clocked a solid timing of 3:36.58s to finish fourth in Race B of 1500m.

He recorded the third fastest Indian 1500m time in history behind national record holder Jinson Johnson and Parvej Khan.

Gulveer is already the national record holder of five different disciplines – 3000m, 5000m, 10,000m, 3000m short track, 5000m short track – and will be aiming to add another national record to his name in future meets.

The meet in California was Gulveer's first event since winning a double gold in men's 5,000m and men's 10,000m at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, earlier this year.

His primary focus, however, will be the 2025 World Athletics Championships, where he has already qualified for the 5000m and is chasing the men's 10,000m qualification through the Ranking quota.

Despite clocking an impressive 27:00.22s in the 10,000m, just 0.22 seconds shy of the direct qualification mark, Gulveer remains one position behind the final ranking spot due to limited participation in top-tier 10,000m meets.