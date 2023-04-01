Goa-born Dhruv Rodriguez wins men's 100m silver at Australian Track & Field C'ship

Indian origin sprinter Dhruv Rodriguez, on Saturday, finished second in Men's 100m at the 2023 Australian Track and Field Championships in Queensland. He clocked an impressive 10.21s to win the silver medal behind Rohan Browning.

Dhruv Rodriguez was born in the Indian costal state of Goa before his family switched base to New Zealand. They then shifted to Australia when the sprinter was just 10-year-old.

Rodriguez, 25, started his sporting career as a footballer but soon fell in love with the sport. He then switched to track and field back in 2018.

He shot to fame a year later in 2019 when he won the Stawell Gift - Australia's oldest and richest short distance race, organised on the Easter weekend by the Stawell Athletic Club.

Rohan Browning 🇦🇺 clocked a time of 10.02s (0.0), just outside his PB to win the men's 100m at the Australian Track & Field Championships in Queensland.

Dhruv Rodriguez was 2nd in 10.21s while Jacob Despard ran 10.26s for 3rd. pic.twitter.com/uXJazaeiIS — oluwadare (@Track_Gazette) April 1, 2023





Dhurv Rodriguez timing of 10.21s to win the silver medal on Saturday, would have been an Indian national record if he competed from the South Asian Nation. The Indian national record currently stands at 10.26s in the name of Amiya Kumar Mallick.

Rodriguez finished behind Rohan Browning, who came agonisingly close to becoming only the second Australian to break the 10m barrier in men's 100m by clocking 10.02s.

Browning has represented Australia in multiple World Championships as well as Commonwealth Games. He also competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.







