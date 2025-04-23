Federation Cup Athletics: Vithya Ramraj, Yashas P win 400m hurdles titles

Asian Games medallist, Vithya Ramraj, as expected, sailed smoothly over the 400m hurdles to improve the meet record and win berth for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship.

Tamil Nadu’s 26 years old international on Wednesday clocked 56.04 seconds to win gold at the 28th National Federation Senior Athletics Championships here at Maharaja’s College Stadium.

Vithya’s winning time was better than the previous meet record of 57.21 seconds clocked by Saritaben Gayakwad in 2019 in Patiala, Punjab. The Asian athletics championships qualification time in women’s 400m hurdles was 57.80 seconds. Vithya had also won silver in the women’s 400m flat the previous day.

In the men's 400m hurdles, it was a disappointing day for the winner, Yashas P, representing Karnataka in the competition, who clocked 49.32 seconds to miss the Asian qualification time of 49.19 seconds.

However, it was a new personal best for Yashas, who was making a comeback this year after an injury break. This was also an Asian Lead performance from him, and now he is aiming to clock a sub-49 in the coming tournaments.

While Vithya was happy, Yashas said it was a bad miss. It was start to finish for Yashas in the race today. “There was no competition, which was why I missed the Asian qualification mark,” he said after the race.

#News | Vithya Ramraj breaches the Asian Athletics C'ships qualification standard👏



She clocks 56.04s to win the women's 400m hurdles🥇



🥈 Anu R 58.25s

🥉Aswini R 1:02.41s#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/3go6wCDxfZ — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 23, 2025

Day three Results

Men:

3000m steeplechase: Sunil Joliya Jinabhai (Gujarat) 8:43.82s, Vikram Singh (Army) 8:44.30s, Rohit Verma (Haryana) 8:44.80s.

400m hurdles: Yashas P (Karnataka) 49.32s, Subhas Das (JSW) 50.11s, Ruchit Mori (Gujarat) 51.08s.

Hammer throw: Damneet Singh (Reliance) 68.30m, Praveen Kumar (Rajasthan) 63.84, Gurdev Singh (Punjab) 60.78m.

Women

400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 56.04s (MR), Anu R (Kerala) 58.26s, Ashwini R (Tamil Nadu) 1:02.41s.

3000m steeplechase: Manju Ajay Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) 10:34.08, Nikita (Rajasthan) 10:51.96, Chanchal (Haryana) 11:10.40.

Triple Jump: Niharika Vashisht (Punjab) 13:49m, Sandra Babu (JSW) 13:48m, Sheena NV (Kerala) 13:25m.

Shot put: Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 16:10m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 16.06m, Shiksha (Haryana) 16.05m.