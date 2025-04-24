Athletics
Federation Cup Athletics 2025, Day 4 live: Ancy Sojan in action, Praveen Chithravel qualifies for World C'ships- Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the final day of the 2025 Federation Cup Athletics in Kerala.
Federation Cup Athletics 2025, Day-4 Live: The final day of action of the 2025 Federation Athletics Championships will take place in Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday.
There are 13 finals on the day, including some of the big events like women's long jump, men's triple jump, and men's and women's 200 metres.
The Olympians, Annu Rani and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, will also compete in women's javelin throw and men's shot put finals, whereas Tejaswin Shankar will fight for the Asian Championships cut in men's decathlon.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 24 April 2025 11:06 AM GMT
Nithya Gandhe wins the women's 200m gold medal with a time of 23.68s
Medalists:
Gold - Nithya Gandhe - 23.68s
Silver - Angel Silvia - 23.91s
Bronze - V Sudheeksha - 24.31s
- 24 April 2025 9:44 AM GMT
Praveen Chithravel equaled his own National record to qualify for the world championships
He had a brilliant leap of 17.37m in the third attempt to qualify for the world championships.
The World Championships qualifying mark was 17.22m.
- 24 April 2025 5:40 AM GMT
Men's Pole Vault in the Decathlon event is currently underway
This is the eighth event of the decathlon men's and the national record holder Tejaswin Shankar is still leading the field.
Rank after 7 events:
- Tejaswin Shankar - 5619 Points
- N Thowfeeq - 5157 Points
- Yamandeep Sharma - 5123 Points
- Jashbir Nayak - 5085 Points
- Usaid Khan - 5082 Points
- 24 April 2025 4:55 AM GMT
Harshita Sehrawat wins the women's hammer throw title with a season-best throw of 61.65m
Harshita could not breach the Asian Qualifying mark but clinched a gold medal in the women's hammer throw
Medalists:
Harshita Sehrawat - 61.65m - SB
Tanya Chaudhary - 60.32m - SB
Mital Solanki - 50.17m
- 24 April 2025 4:35 AM GMT
The Women's Hammer Throw Final has started
The Qualifying mark for the Asian Athletics Championships in this event is 64.17m
- 24 April 2025 3:06 AM GMT
Sanjivani Jadhav wins the women's 5000m title with a new season best of 15:43.02s
With this timing, she has also qualified for the Asian Championships 2025.
Medalists:
Gold - Sanjivani Jadhav - 15:43.02s
Silver - Seema - 16:17.07s
Bronze - Anjali Devi - 16:25.78s
- 24 April 2025 2:40 AM GMT
Abhishek Pal wins the men's 5000m gold medal with a new personal best of 13:40.59s
Abhishek, alongside Sawan Barwal and Kiran Matre, has also breached the Asian Qualifying mark of 13:48.33s.
Medalists:
Gold - Abhishek Pal - 13:40.59s
Silver - Sawan Barwal - 13:41.58s
Bronze - Kiran Matre - 13:47.16s