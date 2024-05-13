Olympics Begin In
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Federation Cup Athletics LIVE: Shaili Singh, Nayana James in action: Updates, Results, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second day of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024.

Federation Cup Athletics LIVE: Shaili Singh, Nayana James in action: Updates, Results, Blog
X
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 May 2024 1:35 PM GMT

Federation Cup Athletics LIVE from Bhubaneswar: The day two of Federation Cup athletics will go underway with star athletes performing in different events.

Event to look out for: Women's Long Jump.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2024-05-13 11:44:56
Athletics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X