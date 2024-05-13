Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Federation Cup Athletics LIVE: Shaili Singh, Nayana James in action: Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second day of the Federation Cup Athletics 2024.
Federation Cup Athletics LIVE from Bhubaneswar: The day two of Federation Cup athletics will go underway with star athletes performing in different events.
Event to look out for: Women's Long Jump.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2024-05-13 11:44:56
- 13 May 2024 1:23 PM GMT
Men's discus throw finals!
Yash Abhay throws his final throw of 46.79.
- 13 May 2024 12:46 PM GMT
Nirbhay Singh throws big!
Nirbhay Singh in his second attempt throws 55.27.
