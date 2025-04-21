Federation Cup 2025: Pranav Pramod stuns men's 100m field; Sachin Yadav wins javelin

Pranav Pramod of Railways stunned the men's 100m field on Monday, racing to a shock win at the 2025 Federation Cup in Kochi on Monday.

Pranav, 23, clocked an impressive personal best 10.27s to finish ahead of Animesh Kujur (10.32s) and former national record holder Manikanta Hoblidar (10.35s).

The national recorded holder Gurindervir Singh limped his way last, clocking 11.21s

"I focus on my own goals and don't concern myself with others," said Pranav when prodded about his pre-race mindset. "My main objective is to achieve my personal best, and I don't compare myself to other competitors.

"I recently ran a time of 10.32, and now I'm aiming for 10.27 or even faster," he added.

The run in the final was a significant improvement for Pranav from his 10.32s silver medal winning effort at the National Games. He, however, missed out on the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships mark of 10.25s.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s Nithya Gandhe was the fastest female runner of the meet with a timing of 11.50s. She finished ahead of Abhinaya (11.54s) and Sneha (11.62s).

Later in the day, Sachin Yadav of Services won the men's javelin throw title with a throw of 83.86m ahead of Yashvir Singh (80.85m) and Sahil Silwal (77.84m).

Earlier in the morning session, Sawan Barwal set a new meet record in men's 10,000m on his way to the gold medal win.

He clocked 28:57.13s for the title and also breached the qualification standard for the Asian Athletics Championships.

“I’m happy to have won a gold medal with a meet record and also booked a berth for the continental competition in May,” Barwal said in the post race interaction.

With focus on winning a berth for Asian Championships, the army runner surged ahead with five laps to go.

“I could have done better in the race, but there was no one to challenge me,” he added.

Abhishek Pal representing Railway Sports won silver with a time of 29:14.86. Pal also dipped below the Asian Athletics qualification time of 29:33.26s.

Kiran Matre of the Army claimed the bronze medal. He clocked 29:47.62s.

The women’s 10,000m gold went to Maharashtra’s international runner Sanjivani Jadhav with a timing of 33:44.43s. Seema of Himachal Pradesh took home silver with a time of 34:55.92s, while Beby of Uttar Pradesh settled for bronze.