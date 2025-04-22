Federation Cup 2025 Day 2 LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji, Aldrin, Dev Meena in action - Blog, updates

2025 Federation Cup LIVE: Welcome to Day 2 of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Kochi!

With several crucial finals lined up — including men's pole vault, discus throw, and 400m races—expect a high-energy day on the track and field.

Keep following for real-time updates, results, and standout performances as India’s best athletes fight for Asian meet qualifications.

Day 2 schedule (finals):

14:30 Pole Vault Men

14:40 Discus Throw Men

15:00 High Jump Men

15:45 Long Jump Men

16:20 110m Hurdles Men

16:30 Discus Throw Women

16:35 100m Hurdles Women

17:00 400m Women

17:10 400m Men

17:20 800m Women (Heptathlon 7 / Final)

LIVE Updates: