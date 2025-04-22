Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Federation Cup 2025 Day 2 LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji, Aldrin, Dev Meena in action - Blog, updates

Catch all the updates from Day 2 of the Federation Cup 2025.

Federation Cup 2025 Day 2
X

Federation Cup Athletics 2025 Day 2 (Photo credit: File photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 April 2025 9:01 AM GMT

2025 Federation Cup LIVE: Welcome to Day 2 of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Kochi!

With several crucial finals lined up — including men's pole vault, discus throw, and 400m races—expect a high-energy day on the track and field.

Keep following for real-time updates, results, and standout performances as India’s best athletes fight for Asian meet qualifications.

Day 2 schedule (finals):

14:30 Pole Vault Men

14:40 Discus Throw Men

15:00 High Jump Men

15:45 Long Jump Men

16:20 110m Hurdles Men

16:30 Discus Throw Women

16:35 100m Hurdles Women

17:00 400m Women

17:10 400m Men

17:20 800m Women (Heptathlon 7 / Final)

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2025-04-22 03:16:29
  • 22 April 2025 9:01 AM GMT

    Welcome back!

    The men's pole vault action is about to begin! The finalists are getting ready.

  • 22 April 2025 6:41 AM GMT

    The Making of Dev Meena

    Dev Meena is one of the fastest rising track and field athletes in India. The national record holder in men's pole vault will be in action today.

    The Bridge made a visit to his home in Silphodkheda, Madhya Pradesh to trace his origins. Watch the video here: 


  • 22 April 2025 3:55 AM GMT

    Tejas Shirse qualifies for men's 110m hurdles final

    National record and meet record holder Tejas Shirse has qualified for the men's 110m hurdles final. The heats were held earlier in the day.

    Tejas clocked 13.62s to win the second heat and was the fastest athlete on display by a distance. The second best was Rathish Pandidurai, who clocked 14.21s.

    Here's how the line-up for men's 110m final looks like:



     


  • 22 April 2025 3:51 AM GMT

    Goood Morning!

    Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 Federation Cup from Kochi, Kerala.

    The Day 2 of the competition will see the likes of national record holders Jeswin Aldrin, Dev Meena and others in action.

    Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!

Federation CupAthleticsAthletics federation of IndiaKeralaIndian Sports
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
sidekick