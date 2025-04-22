Athletics
Federation Cup 2025 Day 2 LIVE: Jyothi Yarraji, Aldrin, Dev Meena in action - Blog, updates
Catch all the updates from Day 2 of the Federation Cup 2025.
2025 Federation Cup LIVE: Welcome to Day 2 of the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships 2025 in Kochi!
With several crucial finals lined up — including men's pole vault, discus throw, and 400m races—expect a high-energy day on the track and field.
Keep following for real-time updates, results, and standout performances as India’s best athletes fight for Asian meet qualifications.
Day 2 schedule (finals):
14:30 Pole Vault Men
14:40 Discus Throw Men
15:00 High Jump Men
15:45 Long Jump Men
16:20 110m Hurdles Men
16:30 Discus Throw Women
16:35 100m Hurdles Women
17:00 400m Women
17:10 400m Men
17:20 800m Women (Heptathlon 7 / Final)
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
- 22 April 2025 9:01 AM GMT
Welcome back!
The men's pole vault action is about to begin! The finalists are getting ready.
- 22 April 2025 6:41 AM GMT
The Making of Dev Meena
Dev Meena is one of the fastest rising track and field athletes in India. The national record holder in men's pole vault will be in action today.
The Bridge made a visit to his home in Silphodkheda, Madhya Pradesh to trace his origins. Watch the video here:
- 22 April 2025 3:55 AM GMT
Tejas Shirse qualifies for men's 110m hurdles final
National record and meet record holder Tejas Shirse has qualified for the men's 110m hurdles final. The heats were held earlier in the day.
Tejas clocked 13.62s to win the second heat and was the fastest athlete on display by a distance. The second best was Rathish Pandidurai, who clocked 14.21s.
Here's how the line-up for men's 110m final looks like:
- 22 April 2025 3:51 AM GMT
Goood Morning!
Hello and welcome to The Bridge's LIVE coverage of the 2025 Federation Cup from Kochi, Kerala.
The Day 2 of the competition will see the likes of national record holders Jeswin Aldrin, Dev Meena and others in action.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!