Federation Cup 2025 Day 1 LIVE: Men's javelin, Animesh, Gurindervir in action- blog, updates

Day 1 Live: Federation Cup Athletics 2025 begins in Kochi!

The action kicks off early with the men's and women's 10,000m finals, followed by key heats in the 100m and 400m.

Big names in men’s javelin and long jump will compete later in the day, along with women’s pole vault and 1500m final.

Follow live updates, results, and all the drama as athletes chase Asian qualification!

Day 1 schedule (finals):

14:30 Pole Vault Women

16:00 Javelin Throw Men

17:00 100m Women

17:10 100m Men

17:30 1500m Women

17:40 1500m Men

LIVE Updates: