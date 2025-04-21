Athletics
Federation Cup 2025 Day 1 LIVE: Men's javelin, Animesh, Gurindervir in action- blog, updates
Day 1 schedule (finals):
14:30 Pole Vault Women
16:00 Javelin Throw Men
17:00 100m Women
17:10 100m Men
17:30 1500m Women
17:40 1500m Men
LIVE Updates:
- 21 April 2025 5:58 AM GMT
The evening session of the Federation Cup 2025 will begin at 2:30 PM IST
The evening session will begin with Women's pole vault final.
There are 6 finals on the opening-day action of the Federation Cup 2025 currently underway in Ernakulam, Kerala.
- 21 April 2025 5:53 AM GMT
Men’s 400m Preliminary round results are as follows:
Heat 1: National record holder Muhammed Anas of Kerala clocked 47.16s.
Heat 2: Army’s Mohit Kumar topped the second heat with 47.51s.
Heat 3: Tushar Kanti Manna of Navy finished with a timing of 47.17s.
Heat 4: Tami Nadu’s Vishal TK clocked 46.64s.
Heat 5: Kerala’s Rince Joseph finished with a time of 47.31s.
The semifinal will take place at 4:35PM.
The Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark in this event stands at 45.36s.
Muhammed Anas of Kerala holds the national record of 45.21, set in 2019.
- 21 April 2025 5:39 AM GMT
Here are the results of Preliminary round of women's 100m
Heat 1: Karnataka’s Sneha S topped the first heat with 11.62s.
Heat 2: Abhinaya Rajarajan of Tamil Nadu clocked 11.57s.
Heat 3: Nithya Gandhe of Telangana crossed the finish line in 11.56.
All qualified women sprinters will be in action in the finals at 5:00PM.
The Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark in women’s 100m is 11.46s.
- 21 April 2025 5:29 AM GMT
Here are the results of Preliminary round of men's 100m
Heat 1: Odisha’s Animesh Kujur dominated with a timing of 10.67s
Heat 2: Himachal Pradesh’s Paras topped his heat with 10.59s.
Heat 3: National record holder Gurindervir Singh of Reliance finished in 10.43.
Heat 4: Karnataka’s Manikanta Hobildhar clocked 10.52s.
The meet record stands in the name of Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s) of New Delhi set in 2016.
- 21 April 2025 4:07 AM GMT
Maharashtra’s Sanjivani Baburao claims women’s 10,000m title!
Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav of Maharashtra crossed the finish line in 33:44.43s.
Medalists: Gold - Sanjivani Baburao- Maharashtra
Silver - Seema - Himachal Pradesh
Bronze - Beby - Uttar Pradesh
- 21 April 2025 4:00 AM GMT
Fed Cup: Sawan Barwal wins the men's 10,000m gold medal with a meet record!
Sawan broke an 18-year-old meet record to clinch the title by clocking a time of 28:57.13s. The record of 28:57.90s set in 2007 was held by Kolkata’s Surendra Singh.
Medalists: Gold - Sawan Barwal - Army
Silver - Abhishek Pal - Railways
Bronze - Kiran Matre - Army
Abhishek also breached the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 29:33.26.