DP Manu secures gold in Javelin Throw at Taiwan Open

DP Manu secured the gold in the men's javelin throw competition at the Taiwan Open 2024, clinching the gold medal with a remarkable throw of 81.58 meters in Taipei on Saturday.

Exhibiting the form that earned him the silver medal at the Asian Athletics Championship, Manu delivered his best performance in the final attempt of the competition. The Taiwan Open, designated as a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet, holds significance in the athletics calendar, offering valuable ranking points to participants.

Manu commenced his campaign with a solid throw of 78.32 meters, followed by a second attempt measuring 76.80 meters. Demonstrating his resilience and determination, the 24-year-old athlete elevated his performance, achieving distances of 80.59 meters and 81.52 meters in his third and fifth attempts, respectively. Despite an unsuccessful fourth throw, Manu concluded the competition on a high note.

𝐃𝐏 𝐌𝐀𝐍𝐔 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃 medal at Taiwan Athletics Open with a best throw of 81.58m.🏅🤸



However, Manu's performance fell short of his personal best of 84.35 meters. It also trailed behind his season-best effort of 82.06 meters achieved last month at the Federation Cup in Bhubaneswar, where he secured the second position behind Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.



As Manu continues his pursuit of excellence, his focus remains on qualifying for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The qualification mark stands at 85.50 meters, with Chopra and Kishore Jena having already secured their berths for the prestigious event.