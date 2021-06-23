Doping ban on Salwa Eid Naser rids of epic 400m Olympic battle

Salwa Eid Naser kept looking at the big screen in disbelief after her spectacular run of 48.14s at the World Athletics Championship 2019, Doha beating rival Shaune Miller-Uibo. Naser set the third fastest 400m ever at the Championship, which helped her fend off Miller's late push across the final bend and into the main straight. Naser became the youngest world champion and also the first-ever Asian to win the 400m event.

The World Championship in Doha set the stage for an epic Olympic battle between the two champions. Miller, who has already won the 400m Gold in Rio 2016, now had to notice the imminent threat Nasar was posing.

The battle of Naser at 5 ft 6 inches and Miller at 6 ft 1 inch might look like David vs Goliath, but in reality, the gold was both of theirs to take. Miller, with her long stride and Naser with the intense pace, battled for the top spot.

In June 2020, Naser, born in Nigeria but competing under the Bahrain flag, got charged with four alleged whereabouts failures by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). The charges included a filing failure on March 16, 2019, and three missed tests on March 12 and April 12, 2019, and January 24, 2020. Ruling at the arbitration court swung in Naser's favour over violation for an early-morning sample that could not be taken at her apartment in Riffa, Bahrain, in April 2019. A doping control official could not find her between 6-7 a.m. because of a sequence of events that "would have been comical were the consequences not so serious," the ruling said, referring to the Offical mistaking apartment maintenance closet for Naser's apartment. The order also stated that the Nasar would keep her Doha World title. The World Anti-Doping Agency and World Athletics both filed appeals at CAS to challenge an independent tribunal ruling last year that cleared Naser on a technicality for doping tests she missed. Hence, ruling Nasar out of Tokyo Olympics.









Miller-Uibo, representing the Bahamas at the Olympics, has already set the best time of 2021 with 49.08 looks focussed and prepared to grab her 2nd 400m gold in Tokyo. The intense battle between Miller and Naser could have helped close in on the World record of 47.60 set by Marita Kotch in 1985, just like Yohan Blake pushed Usain Bolt during their primes.