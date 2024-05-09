Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra returns to action - Where to watch, Schedule

Olympic and World Champion Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra will start his 2024 season along with Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Kumar Jena at the Doha Diamond League tomorrow.

The Indian athletes will be joined by familiar names of Javelin Throw including the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters (Grenada) and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic).

Chopra won the 2022 Diamond League but finished as runner-up to Vadlejch last season.

With title defence at the 2024 Paris Olympics in sight, Neeraj Chopra will aim to hit the much talked 90m mark while Kishore Kumar Jena will test himself among the best in the world.

" People have been asking me this question since 2018 when I threw 88.06 at the Asian Games. But, a lot of things happened, my elbow injury, the surgery & now I have been stuck between 88 and 90m. But I want to break the barrier this year. Even last year, I had said that Doha is famous for 90m," said Neeraj about the 90m barrier at the pre-event conference.

Both Indian athletes qualified for the Paris Olympics last year.

Other top athletes from various other disciplines will also be competing in Doha. Reigning Olympic Gold medallists Steven Gardiner (Bahamas) and Soufiane El Bakkali (Morocco) will be in action, with Gardiner competing in the men's 400m while Bakkali aims to win in the men's 3000m steeplechase.



Schedule of Doha Diamond League

Javelin Throw starts at 10:12 PM IST and will feature both Indian athletes participating in the meet.



Where to watch the Doha Diamond League

The meet will be live telecasted on TV Channels Sports18 - 1 (HD) and Sports18 - 3. The telecast will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to Livestream Doha Diamond League

The fans can livestream the event on the JioCinema app and the live streaming will start at 9:30 PM IST.