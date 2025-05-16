Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark, national record for Parul Chaudhary - Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the Doha Diamond League 2025 as four Indians were in action for the first time.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 May 2025 6:25 PM GMT

Four Indian athletes, including the two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, were in action at the Doha Diamond League meet in Qatar on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra was joined by Kishore Jena in a packed field of men's javelin throw event. This was the first Diamond League meet of the year for Neeraj, and he made this memorable with a new NR.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh were in action in the track event, where Parul opened her 2025 season in women's 3000m steeplechase while Gulveer made his Diamond League debut in 5000m.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-05-16 16:00:52
