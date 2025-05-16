Athletics
Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark, national record for Parul Chaudhary - Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the Doha Diamond League 2025 as four Indians were in action for the first time.
Four Indian athletes, including the two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, were in action at the Doha Diamond League meet in Qatar on Friday.
Neeraj Chopra was joined by Kishore Jena in a packed field of men's javelin throw event. This was the first Diamond League meet of the year for Neeraj, and he made this memorable with a new NR.
Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh were in action in the track event, where Parul opened her 2025 season in women's 3000m steeplechase while Gulveer made his Diamond League debut in 5000m.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 16 May 2025 6:15 PM GMT
Indian performance at the 2025 Doha Diamond League
- Neeraj Chopra - 90.23m - National Record - Finished Second - Men's Javelin
- Parul Chaudhary - 9:13.39s - National Record - Finished Sixth - Qualifies for the World Championships - Women's Steeplechase
- Kishore Jena - 78.60m - Season Best - Finished 8th - Men's Javelin
- Gulveer Singh - 13:24.32s - Finished Ninth - Men's 5000m
- 16 May 2025 6:00 PM GMT
Parul sets a new national record in women's 3000m steeplechase
She clocked a time of 9:13.39s to finish in sixth position and better her own national record of 9:15.31s by more than 2 seconds.
With this, she has also qualified for the Tokyo World Championships 2025.
- 16 May 2025 5:47 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra finished as the runner-up for the sixth consecutive time
Neeraj, despite breaking the National record, fell short of Julian Weber of Germany, who also threw his personal best of 91.06m to clinch the title on the final throw.
- 16 May 2025 5:42 PM GMT
Neeraj finishes the competition with the best throw of 90.23m
His last attempt of 88.20m wasn't enough to further extend the Indian National record.
- 16 May 2025 5:42 PM GMT
- 16 May 2025 5:31 PM GMT
Julian Weber jumps up to the second position with an 89.06m
At the halfway stage, Neeraj Chopra is leading the pack with his national record performance of 90.23m, whereas Kishore Jena also made his first-ever top-eight finish at the Diamond League.
Standings at the halfway stage:
- 16 May 2025 5:11 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra breaks the national record with his first-ever 90m throw
He made a 90.23m throw on the third attempt