Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra breaches 90m mark, national record for Parul Chaudhary - Highlights

Four Indian athletes, including the two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, were in action at the Doha Diamond League meet in Qatar on Friday.

Neeraj Chopra was joined by Kishore Jena in a packed field of men's javelin throw event. This was the first Diamond League meet of the year for Neeraj, and he made this memorable with a new NR.

Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary and Gulveer Singh were in action in the track event, where Parul opened her 2025 season in women's 3000m steeplechase while Gulveer made his Diamond League debut in 5000m.

As it happened: