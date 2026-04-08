Doha Diamond League 2026 postponed amidst middle east war

The 2026 Diamond League meet in Doha was postponed by nearly a month due to the ongoing war in West Asia and the Middle East on Wednesday.

The meeting, the first of the 15 Diamond League competition this season, was set to be held at the Qatar Sports Club on 8 May, 2026. It will now instead be held on 19 June, 2026 "should conditions allow".

"The series and meeting organisers remain committed to delivering the highest level of safe and secure competition for athletes, media and spectators," the organisers said in a statement.

The postponement means that the meet in Keqiao, China on 16 May, 2026 will be the opening Diamond League meeting of the year.

The Doha Diamond League meet holds a special significance for Indian athletics, with the two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra regularly featuring in the meet.

In fact, Chopra's national record of 90.23m was set during the Doha Diamond League meet last year.



