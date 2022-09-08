Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Diamond League Finale Zurich: Neeraj Chopra eyeing history- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Diamond League Finale in Zurich where Neeraj Chopra is in action in Men's Javelin throw.
Indian ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be in action at Diamond League Finale in Zurich.
With top, six competitors across the Diamond League meets will compete for one last time for the crown and Neeraj Chopra will look to become the first-ever Indian to win a Diamond League finale.
