Diamond League Final 2025: Neeraj Chopra chases redemption in Zurich – Preview

The 2025 Diamond League season reaches its climax this week with a two-day finale in Zurich, Switzerland (August 27–28).

While global champions across track and field will chase titles, the spotlight for Indian fans falls firmly on the men’s javelin throw, where former Olympic and reigning world champion Neeraj Chopra seeks to reclaim the coveted Diamond Trophy.

Chopra’s 2025 journey so far

Chopra, a two-time Olympic medallist, comes into the final with a strong yet selective season behind him. The 27-year-old competed in just two of the four men’s javelin qualifying legs but still secured fourth place overall in the standings.

His biggest highlight came at the Doha leg in May, where he delivered a career-best 90.23m throw, finally breaching the prestigious 90m mark. That effort earned him second place behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who threw a world-leading 91.06m.

Chopra followed up with a win in Paris (June), producing 88.16m to top the field.

Since then, he skipped the Silesia and Brussels meets but stayed sharp with domestic competition, winning the NC Classic in Bengaluru on July 5 with 86.18m.

In total, Chopra has competed in six events this year, winning four and finishing runner-up twice. Having won the Diamond League trophy in 2022 and finishing second in 2023 and 2024, he will be determined to return to the very top in Zurich.

Who are Chopra’s challengers?

The men’s javelin final in Zurich brings together some of the sport’s finest names. Anderson Peters of Grenada, a two-time world champion and the defending Diamond League winner, remains one of the most feared competitors.

Known for his explosive power, Peters is capable of regularly crossing the 90m mark and thrives under pressure.

Germany’s Julian Weber has been the man to beat in 2025. His 91.06m throw in Doha is the furthest of the year and established him as the frontrunner for the Zurich crown. Having already edged Chopra once this season, Weber will enter the final with great confidence.

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad & Tobago, the Olympic champion from 2012, continues to be a dangerous opponent who can rise to big occasions.

Andrian Mardare of Moldova has been a model of consistency on the Diamond League circuit, often securing places in the finals through his dependable technique.

Kenya’s Julius Yego, the 2015 world champion and Olympic silver medallist, adds another layer of intrigue. Nicknamed the “YouTube Man” for his unconventional learning journey, Yego has battled back from injuries and is showing signs of a resurgence in 2025.

Completing the field is Simon Wieland of Switzerland, competing as the host nation’s entrant, who will look to harness home support to challenge the established stars.

With such a blend of form athletes, former champions, and local favourites, Zurich promises one of the most competitive men’s javelin contests in recent memory.

Startlist: Neeraj Chopra, Andrian Mardare, Anderson Peters, Keshorn Walcott, Julian Weber, Simon Wieland, Julius Yego

What is at stake?

The Diamond League Final follows a winner-takes-all format. The victor will lift the Diamond Trophy, take home a USD 30,000 prize, and secure a wild card entry to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo (Sept 13–21, 2025).

Chopra, already the reigning world champion, will aim to use Zurich as the perfect springboard before defending his title in Japan.

Event schedule and where to watch?

Men’s Javelin Final: Thursday, August 28, 2025 – 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

Watch Live: Streaming available on the Diamond League YouTube channel in select territories. Fans can also visit the official Diamond League website for the full list of broadcasters.