Shanghai Diamond League: Avinash Sable finishes eighth in men's 3000m steeplechase

India's Avinash Sable had another sub-standard run in the season as he finished eighth in men's 3000m steeplechase at the 2025 Shanghai Diamond League in China on Saturday.

The Olympian clocked a time of 8:23.85s to finish in 8th position in the final of the men's steeplechase event, which was his second race of the season after the Xiamen Diamond League last week.

Sable could not improve on his timings from Xiamen (8:22.59s), but has bettered his placement from that competition where he had finished 13th.

With this, Sable also opened his account, winning his first Diamond League point of this season by finishing in the top eight.

#News | Avinash Sable finishes 8th at Shanghai Diamond League in men's 3000m steeplechase👏



The Indian clocks 8:23.85s, a time far below his personal best to finish the race⏱️



Sable had clocked 8:22.59s at the Xiamen Diamond League last week🫣#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/seV6UR50Am — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 3, 2025





He, however, only managed to win a solitary point from the meet, which can hurt his hope of qualification for the Diamond League final, as he has only 1 from the two meets and is in 12th position overall.

Abrham Sime of Ethiopia clinched the title in Shanghai with a season best of 8:07.92s, finishing ahead of the U20 World Champion Edmund Serem of Kenya (8:08.68s).

Simon Koech of Kenya had his second consecutive third-placed finish and is currently leading the Diamond League standings of the men's 3000m steeplechase event with 12 points.

Sable will now be heading for the 2025 Asian Championships in South Korea, scheduled to take place from May 27 to 30.