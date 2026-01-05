Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar handed eight-year ban for second doping offence

Indian sprinter Dhanalakshmi Sekar has been sanctioned with an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid drostanolone, marking her second doping violation.

The 27-year-old had returned to competition in 2025 after completing a previous suspension and had shown signs of regaining top form. She clocked 11.36 seconds in the 100m at the National Inter-State Championships, the fastest time by an Indian woman in four years, and went on to secure gold. However, she subsequently tested positive again, triggering stricter sanctions under anti-doping regulations.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, a second steroid-related offence typically attracts a standard eight-year suspension unless the athlete can successfully establish that the substance entered the body unintentionally. NADA has initiated disciplinary proceedings, during which Dhanalakshmi is entitled to a hearing and may present evidence in her defence. Her competitive results from the date of sample collection onwards are liable to be disqualified if the sanction is upheld.

Dhanalakshmi had earlier served a ban after testing positive for methandienone in 2022 during out-of-competition testing conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit of World Athletics and NADA. She was cleared to return to competition in July 2025 but tested positive again within weeks of her comeback.

Drostanolone, a derivative of dihydrotestosterone, is prohibited for its muscle-building and fat-reducing properties and is listed by WADA due to both performance-enhancing effects and health risks. While such substances can sometimes be found in contaminated supplements, athletes bear strict responsibility unless they can conclusively prove accidental ingestion or medical necessity under supervision.

Once considered a key figure in Indian sprinting, Dhanalakshmi was part of the national 4x100m relay team that set the current national record in 2021.