Driven up a pole at airports and trains, Dev Meena vaults into the record books

Kochi: Dev Meena had just soared over 5.35m to break his own pole vault national record at the 2025 Federation Cup.

Just as he was soaked in the occasion and was looking up congratulatory posts on social media, his coach – Ghanshyam Yadav's phone rang.

On the line was none other than former Sports Minister of Dev's home state, Yashodhara Raje Scindia. Her tone was a mix of congratulatory and concern.

“I told him [Dev] not to use his phone on competition day,” she said sharply over the speakerphone.

The coach, sheepishly standing beside a confused Dev, could only mutter, “Ji Maharaj ji,” as both listened in silence.

Despite the unexpected scolding, the moment reflected the deep involvement Scindia – a key figure behind the MP Athletics Academy – continues to have in the careers of young athletes like Dev.

“Wherever I am is because of the support that we have got from the Madhya Pradesh Sports department,” Dev admitted later.

Rain spoils the party

On Tuesday, Dev could’ve easily gone higher. He had crossed 5.35m bar with ease.

But just as he was preparing for higher attempts, rain started to pour down at the Maharaja's College Ground after a day of intense heat. While the drop in temperature brought some relief, it also made the runway slippery.

The pole started to wet, and gripping it became tough. So Dev decided to stop at 5.35m – 0.03m better than his previous national record of 5.32m.

"I cleared 5.35m with room to spare. I could’ve done 5.40m but the runway got slippery because of rain," he said.

Despite the new national record, Dev might not travel to the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea next month. The qualification standard for the event was set at 5.51m by the Athletics Federation of India.

“I feel the Federation could’ve reduced it a little. I’d keep it at 5.40m. But they know better. When you get a good jump, it gives you confidence to compete internationally," said Dev.

Dev initially started out as a 400m sprinter. It was only five years ago that he switched to pole vault on the insistence of Ghanshyam. He has since grown from strength to strength.





The 19-year-old from Dewas has already bettered the men's pole vault national record twice in just over two months.

Currently also working with a new Cuban coach Angel Garcia, the youngster has started to make certain changes in his technique to suit the more flexible poles.

Poles, problems, and people in power

Dev’s road to this national record has not just been about jumping high – it’s also been about jumping through logistical hoops.

In India, travelling with pole vault equipment is an Olympic event in itself. The 20-foot-long fiberglass poles are too large for airlines, too suspicious-looking for train TTEs, and too misunderstood by airport staff.

“There was one time when an airline didn’t let me carry them for an international event in Peru. I had to use unfamiliar poles, and I didn’t perform well,” said Dev.

So now, while Dev flies to competitions like the Federation Cup, his coach Ghanshyam takes a train with the poles – often placing them above ceiling fans in sleeper compartments.

Even that isn’t hassle-free.

"The TTE almost always has a problem," said Ghanshyam. "They think something’s hidden inside the poles. They ask 10 questions and still aren’t satisfied."

#News | National Record for Dev Meena in men's pole vault🔥



He soars above 5.35m to better his own record at the 2025 Federation Cup😍



The bar keeps rising in Indian pole vault🫡#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/QO8YNrcVgi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 22, 2025





The saving grace in such moments? A phone call.

“When we get stuck, I just call the minister. A call goes to the railway DRM and the problem vanishes. Once our poles were held up at an airport and Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Civil Aviation Minister, intervened,” Ghanshyam revealed.

At the 2025 Federation Cup, around 10-12 poles were available. But for Dev, the familiarity of his own pole was the key.

Despite the gold medal around his neck, the competition is far from over for Dev and Ghanshyam.

For, they still need to get the poles back from Kochi to their training base in Bhopal.