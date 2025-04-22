Dev Meena betters his own pole vault national record at 2025 Federation Cup

Dev Meena set a new Indian national record in men's pole vault at the 2025 Federation Cup in Kochi on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Dev soared past his own previous mark to record a never-seen-before 5.35m height at the Maharaja's College Ground.

This is the second time in the year that the Madhya Pradesh lad has bettered the national record in the event.

He had registered a leap of 5.32m at the 2025 National Games in Dehradun two months back to first put his name in the record books. He had then surpassed Siva Subramani's then national record of 5.31m.









Jyothi Yarraji overcomes injury, Sarvesh shines

Jyothi Yarraji won the women’s 100m hurdles title 13.23. She overcame a hamstring injury to win the race as Odisha’s Pragyan Prasad and Tamil Nadu’s Nithya Ramraj finished second and third, respectively.

In the men’s high jump, Sarvesh Kushare had a brilliant outing with the third-best Asian leap of 2.26m this year. He breached the Asian Athletics Championships qualification mark of 2.23m. Odisha’s Swadhin Kumar Majhi with 2.14m and Kerala’s Bharath Raj B with 2.14m made the podium.

In another highlight of the day, Tamil Nadu’s David P topped the men’s long jump final with 7.94m. Reliance’s Jeswin Aldrin (7.83m) and Muhammed Anees Yahi (7.70m) finished second and third, respectively.

The men’s 110m hurdles final was another exciting event to look out for as Maharashtra’s Tejas Shirse claimed the gold in 13.65s. Manav R of Railways and Muhammed Lazan of JSW made the podium.

Tamil Nadu’s Vishal TK topped the men’s 400m final. The women’s 400m final had promising results with six finalists breaching the Asian Athletics qualification mark of 53.80s.

Uttar Pradesh's Rupal came from behind to beat Tamil Nadu's R Vithiya Ramraj in the last 70m to take the gold medal in 52.55s. Vithiya crossed the finish line in 52.81. Kerala’s Sneha K settled for bronze.

Nirbhay Singh of Haryana won the men’s discus throw final with a throw of 58.13m. Telangana's Nandini Agasara wins women's Heptathlon.