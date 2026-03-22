Dev Meena equals his own National Record at the Taiwan Meet

Indian pole vaulters Dev Kumar Meena and Nitika Akare delivered strong performances at the Sun Moon Lake International Pole Vault meet in Taiwan, securing bronze medals in their respective events.

Dev Kumar Meena cleared 5.40m to finish third, equalling his own national record in the process. The 20-year-old continues to show remarkable consistency, having already set and matched the mark multiple times in recent competitions.

The performance further strengthens Meena’s position as one of India’s most promising track and field athletes, particularly in a discipline where the country has had limited global success. His recent results reflect steady progress following a breakthrough 2025 season.

Nitika Akare registers personal best

In the women’s event, 20-year-old Nitika Akare also claimed bronze with a personal best clearance of 3.95m.

Both athletes showcased India’s emerging depth in pole vault at the international level, with consistent performances against competitive fields.

Meena, who transitioned to pole vault from the 400m early in his career, has rapidly risen through the ranks under structured training programmes. Meanwhile, Akare’s new personal best signals further potential as she continues to develop on the international circuit.



