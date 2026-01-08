Check out complete Indian squad for 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

Two-time men's shotput champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor will lead a 17-member Indian contingent at the 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, the Athletics Federation of India announced on Thursday.

The squad features other experienced athletes like Tejaswin Shankar in heptathlon and Praveen Chitravel in triple jump, while also providing a launchpad to youngsters like long jumper Shahnawaz Khan, hurdler Tejas Shirse and others.

In the women's event, long jumper Ancy Sojan will mark her return after an injury layoff in the competition. Moumita Mondal will feature in two events, the 60m hurdles as well long jump.

The 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships is scheduled to be held from 6 to 8 February, 2026 in Tianjin, China. The Indian team will leave for the meet on 3 February.

Indian squad for 2026 Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

Men: Manikanta Hoblidhar (60m), Tejas Shirse (60m hurdles), J Adrash Ram (high jump), CV Anurag and Shahnawaz Khan (long jump), Praveen Chithravel (triple jump), Samardeep Singh Gill, Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), and Tejaswin Shankar (heptathlon)

Women: Nithya Gandhe, Abhinaya Rajarajan (60m), Moumita Mondal, Pragyan Prasanti Sahu (60m hurdles), Pooja (high jump), Ancy Sojan, Moumita Mondal (long jump), Yogita (shot put) and KA Anamika (Pentathlon)