CBI files FIR against Athlete Sachin Poswal for allegedly forging IDs to bypass doping ban

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against athlete Sachin Poswal for allegedly forging identity documents to evade a four-year doping ban and continue competing in domestic athletics events.

According to the FIR filed by the CBI’s Special Crime-II unit in Delhi, Poswal is accused of deceiving the Athletics Federation of India by creating multiple unique athlete identification numbers (UIDs) using fake and forged Aadhaar cards along with false personal credentials.

The agency alleges that these fabricated identities enabled him to participate in competitions despite being under suspension.





The FIR states that Poswal managed to generate three separate UIDs and competed in three different athletics events during the ban period. Based on the complaint lodged by a CBI inspector, the agency has registered a regular case under Sections 318, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which relate to cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine.



Poswal was initially suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency for violating anti-doping regulations.

His four-year ban came into effect from January 31, 2024, after the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel rejected his appeal seeking to overturn the provisional suspension. The ban barred him from participating in any athletics competition recognised by the national federation.

Allegations raise concerns over safeguards in athlete identification

The CBI documents indicate that the alleged offences took place over an extended period, spanning from 2023 to 2025, raising questions about existing verification mechanisms within the sport’s administrative system. Investigators believe the forged Aadhaar cards were used to bypass checks and create fresh athlete profiles within official databases.

The case has been entrusted to the CBI for further investigation, with officials expected to examine how the multiple identities went undetected and whether any systemic lapses were exploited.

The CBI has not yet disclosed whether further arrests or charges may follow as the probe progresses.