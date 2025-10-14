Ten-time Olympic medallist Carl Lewis urges India to think long-term for Olympic glory

New Delhi: On a crisp Sunday morning, when the majority of the city was still in their peaceful slumber, American sprint legend Carl Lewis and thousands of runners brought Delhi’s roads to life at the 2025 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic gold medallist and one of the most decorated athletes in history praised the event and also had words of advice for the country bidding for the 2036 Olympics.

"There has to be a long-term plan to achieve success. The 2036 Olympic bid is exciting and has the potential to generate tremendous enthusiasm across the country," he told The Bridge, reflecting on India’s 2036 Olympic aspirations.

Carl, who was in the capital as the international brand ambassador of the event, also emphasized the importance of nationwide youth programs and stronger university-level support, urging the policy makers for a system that nurtures talent from as young as five or six all the way through to their early twenties.

"You need to build infrastructure, launch youth programs nationwide, and strengthen university systems. Support them so they can compete. Start nurturing kids from the age of five or six and continue through to around 22," he suggested.

"But this isn’t a short-term plan, it’s a long-term investment. And I guarantee, India will find success. There’s plenty of talent here, plenty of people who can truly perform," he further asserted, urging patience and persistence.

He also had a message for young athletes: "The biggest thing is, once you start, don’t stop. You never know when you’re going to be successful. Just because you’re not fast when you’re young doesn’t mean you won’t be later," he said.

"Even when it’s hard, even when you’re not reaching your goals, keep going."

‘Listen more, respect more’

When asked if there was anything from his past he would change or improve, Carl Lewis paused before offering a thoughtful reflection.

"I’ve thought about what I would do differently if I were younger," he said, adding, "But we all know that changing even one thing can create huge ripple effects."

Yet, he admitted there’s one thing he would have done more of: "I would listen more as a young person. And I think we all can do that," Carl, who retired from active sports in 1997, said, directing his message toward today’s youth.

"If I were your age again, I’d listen a lot more, and respect those who’ve been through the process. So yes, I’d listen, listen, listen, listen more," he added.

‘Make VDHM the biggest running event in the world’

What stood out most for Olympic legend Carl Lewis’ visit at the 20th edition of the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon (VDHM) was increasing participation of women and young people — a sign of growing impact on Indian society.

"It was pretty amazing for me to start. They were running nonstop for 30 minutes just to get the race started. So that was pretty exciting. And I'm watching the elite, they’re so fast. Just incredible to watch," Carl, who serves as the head coach at his alma mater the University of Houston, said.

Reflecting on the vibrant energy of the event, Carl said: "What I’ll remember is seeing how much this race has grown, especially the number of women running. That’s an incredible sign for this country," he said.

"It’s a fabulous event. I know you’re at about 40,000 runners now. Why not be the largest race in the world? Keep expanding, keep reaching more people. You’ll inspire, support, and uplift so many lives."

For Carl, 64, the goal was clear: “Make this (VDHM) the biggest running event in the world. That would be truly incredible.”