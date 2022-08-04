Bg

Can Rupal Chaudhary replicate Hima Das in the U-20 World Athletics Championships Final?

Rupal Chaudhary forced her way into the final of women's 400m at the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championships

Updated: 2022-08-04T17:31:08+05:30

Rupal Chaudhary, on Thursday, forced her way into the final of women's 400m at the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. The 17-year-old clocked an impressive 52.27 seconds to qualify for the final.

Hailing from the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rupal Chaudhary's timing of 52.27 seconds was the second-best in the semifinal only behind Great Britain's Yemi Mary John.

Come the final on Friday, will Rupal Chaudhary be able to replicate Hima Das - the only Indian to win a gold medal in 400m at the U20 World Athletics Championships?

Well, while a gold medal seems tough, the Meerut girl could well end up on the podium in Cali, taking into account the personal and season bests of all the eight finalists.

If we take into consideration the personal best of all the eight athletes, Rupal Chaudhary's 52.27 seconds, which is clocked earlier today in the semifinal, is the third best.

Athlete

Personal Best

Yemi Mary John

51.71s

Dejanea Oakley

51.81s

Rupal Chaudhary

52.27s

Damris Mutunga

52.29s

Henriette Jaeger

52.33s

Berta Segura

52.50s

Ellie Beer

52.53s

Precious Molepo

52.84s


Moreover, Rupal's season best too puts her third overall, making her a top contender for podium in Cali.

Athlete

Personal Best

Yemi Mary John

51.71s

Dejanea Oakley

51.81s

Rupal Chaudhary

52.27s

Damris Mutunga

52.29s

Henriette Jaeger

52.33s

Berta Segura

52.50s

Ellie Beer

52.55s

Precious Molepo

52.84s


So, while replicating Hima Das' success from 2018 looks tough, Rupal Chaudhary surely has it in her to bag India's second medal of the ongoing 2022 U-20 World Athletics Championships.

