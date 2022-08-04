Can Rupal Chaudhary replicate Hima Das in the U-20 World Athletics Championships Final?

Rupal Chaudhary, on Thursday, forced her way into the final of women's 400m at the ongoing U20 World Athletics Championships in Cali, Colombia. The 17-year-old clocked an impressive 52.27 seconds to qualify for the final.

Hailing from the city of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rupal Chaudhary's timing of 52.27 seconds was the second-best in the semifinal only behind Great Britain's Yemi Mary John.

Come the final on Friday, will Rupal Chaudhary be able to replicate Hima Das - the only Indian to win a gold medal in 400m at the U20 World Athletics Championships?

Well, while a gold medal seems tough, the Meerut girl could well end up on the podium in Cali, taking into account the personal and season bests of all the eight finalists.

If we take into consideration the personal best of all the eight athletes, Rupal Chaudhary's 52.27 seconds, which is clocked earlier today in the semifinal, is the third best.

Athlete Personal Best Yemi Mary John 51.71s Dejanea Oakley 51.81s Rupal Chaudhary 52.27s Damris Mutunga 52.29s Henriette Jaeger 52.33s Berta Segura 52.50s Ellie Beer 52.53s Precious Molepo 52.84s





Moreover, Rupal's season best too puts her third overall, making her a top contender for podium in Cali.

Athlete Personal Best Yemi Mary John 51.71s Dejanea Oakley 51.81s Rupal Chaudhary 52.27s Damris Mutunga 52.29s Henriette Jaeger 52.33s Berta Segura 52.50s Ellie Beer 52.55s Precious Molepo 52.84s





So, while replicating Hima Das' success from 2018 looks tough, Rupal Chaudhary surely has it in her to bag India's second medal of the ongoing 2022 U-20 World Athletics Championships.