Junior Championships in Bhubaneswar serve as gateway to South Asian exposure

Outstanding junior athletes competing at the 40th National Junior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar have the opportunity to secure spots in India’s squad for the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi, Jharkhand, scheduled from October 24 to 26 under the SAAF banner.

Speaking at a press conference, Adille Sumariwalla, former president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), emphasized that the championships provide vital exposure for promising young athletes on home soil. The selection panel will consider both senior and junior competitors for the national team.

More than 2,000 athletes, including 950 women, are expected to compete across age groups during the five-day event at Kalinga Stadium, organized in coordination with the Government of Odisha. The meet also serves as a platform for scouting talent capable of performing at international levels.

The AFI has introduced several structural changes to the junior competition to promote holistic development, prevent early specialization, and enhance fairness.

U14 athletes will now compete in triathlon events, U16 high jumpers can use the scissor style instead of the Fosbury flop, and UID numbers with QR codes on bibs will help prevent overage and impersonation.

This marks the second time Bhubaneswar hosts the national junior competition, following the 2024 edition. Sachin R Jadhav, Commissioner Cum Secretary of Sports, confirmed that all arrangements have been completed for smooth conduct, while Vijay Yeddula, Director of Sports, also attended the event.

The opening day, October 10, will feature 14 finals, with the women’s U20 5,000m race being the first medal event.