Bhagwani Devi, M.J. Jacob shine at World Masters Athletics Championships

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has become a sensation as well as a source of inspiration after winning the gold medal in 100m at the World Masters Athletics Championships. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.

Making the country proud at 94!❤️



After clinching gold in the 100m sprint with a timing of 24.74s, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar also won the bronze in both shot put and discus throw at the World Masters Athletics Championships 2022!🇮🇳





Granted she was the only participant in the W90 100m event, but when was the last time you heard someone of her age run the track and make the country swell in pride?



Moreover, she bagged two bronze medals in shot put and discus throw events, further reiterating the phrase "Age is just a number", as she donned the tricolor on the podium. While the nation doles out congratulatory messages and tweets of adoration, 82-year-old MJ Jacob was another India who made the news with his two bronze medals at the championships.

Former MLA from Kerala wins two bronze medals for India in World Masters Athletics held in Finland.



82-year-old MJ Jacob represented India in the 200m and 800m hurdles. He was the MLA of the Piravom constituency for LDF.



What a story. Legend. ❤️

The former MLA from the state of Kerala excelled at the 200m and 800m hurdles event which got him third-placed finishes.





