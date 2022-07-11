Athletics
Bhagwani Devi, M.J. Jacob shine at World Masters Athletics Championships
India finished the event with one gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, thereby amassing a total of six medals.
94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has become a sensation as well as a source of inspiration after winning the gold medal in 100m at the World Masters Athletics Championships. She clocked a timing of 24.74 seconds.
Granted she was the only participant in the W90 100m event, but when was the last time you heard someone of her age run the track and make the country swell in pride?
Moreover, she bagged two bronze medals in shot put and discus throw events, further reiterating the phrase "Age is just a number", as she donned the tricolor on the podium.
While the nation doles out congratulatory messages and tweets of adoration, 82-year-old MJ Jacob was another India who made the news with his two bronze medals at the championships.
The former MLA from the state of Kerala excelled at the 200m and 800m hurdles event which got him third-placed finishes.