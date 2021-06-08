With the exception of Norman Pritchard's medals at the 1900 Olympic Games, the dream of achieving an Olympic podium finish in athletics continues to be an elusive dream for India.

However, several sports facilities and institutions all over the country are working actively to realise that dream sooner rather than later. These athletes hold state-of-the-art facilities and promote world-class guidance to youngsters in their respective sports. We'll discuss the best athletics academies in India below:

10. Army Sports Institute, Pune, Maharashtra

The Army Sports Institute in Pune was established in 2001

The Army Sports Institute was established on July 1, 2001 in order to tap into the vast pool of sporting talent serving in the army. The institute was established under the 'Mission Olympics Programme' and is a multi-disciplinary institute imparting training in seven sports: Archery, Athletics, Boxing, Diving, Wrestling, Fencing, and Weightlifting.

The Army Sports Institute has various facilities to suit the need of those training in athletics including a 400m international standard synthetic track as well as a 2km cross country/warm up track. They also have foreign coaches for various events and trained masseurs for rehab.

9. SDAT Academy Tiruvannamalai and Madurai, Tamil Nadu

The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) operates under the Tamil Nadu government. Their goal is to identify talent and promote them to achieving excellence at the State, National and International Levels. They're also concerned with establishing a sporting culture in the state and developing the infrastructure at various levels.

8. MP Academy, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

The MP Athletics Academy was established in July 2016 in Bhopal. The Academy is equipped with sports infrastructure corresponding to international standards and state-of-the-art training facilities and tries to promote world-class training to its athletes. Internationally acclaimed coaches offer training at the academy.

7. MAR Athanasius Sports Academy, Ernakulum, Kerala

The MAR Athanasius Sports Academy in Kerala works under the supervision of the MAR Athanasius College Association. They offer training to young players in various kinds of sports and their aim is to create champions in different sporting events.

6. Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation, Bengaluru, Karnataka





Former India athletes Anju and Bobby George were inspired by their own struggles while trying to reach the top in athletics [TOI]

Inspired by their own struggles, former Indian athletes Anju and Bobby George set up the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation to make sure that promising athletes receive individual training as well as world-class facilities, amenities, and infrastructure in the academy.



Both Anju and Bobby George came from rural villages in Kerala and had to struggle in order to secure financial aid to train abroad. Their foundation is focused on identifying talent from the grassroots stage, especially in rural India.

5. GHG Khalsa College, Ludhiana, Punjab

The GHG Khalsa College in Ludhiana actively tries to promote the culture of sports and education among its students and is among the finest athletic centres in the country.

4. Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha





Dutee Chand is an alumnus of KIIT in Bhubaneshwar [Source: TIME]

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology is a prominent college in Bhubaneshwar that also offers world-class sporting facilities to its students. The 400-acre KIIT Stadium has a 400m track and also promotes field activities. Despite not being an exclusive sports institution, their ultramodern sports facility and training is at par with any national sports centre. They have groomed several athletes who have participated in Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Sprinter and national Dutee Chand is an alumnus of KIIT.



3. Ashwini Sports Foundation, Kodagu, Karnataka

Former Indian track and field athlete Ashwin Nachappa set up the Ashwini Sports Foundation in 2010. It is a non-profit organization that aims to groom talented athletes from a young age and tries to promote them in order to achieve international standards of excellence. The ASF Arena comprises of the SAI-ASF Athletics Centre as well as residential facilities.

2. Inspire Institute of Sports, Bellary, Karnataka

The Inspire Institute of Sports was founded with the goal of breeding champions in the country and with an eye on podium finishes at the Olympics. They combine state-of-the-art facilities with sports science and technical excellence in order to foster a spirit of growth and maximize potential to help athletes chase their Olympic dreams.

1. Usha School of Athletics, Kozhikode, Kerala

At the Usha School of Athletics, the athletes – all girls – live and train under the guidance of renowned former Indian athlete PT Usha. Their methods, diets, exercise, psychological counselling are all scientifically devised with the help of international experts.