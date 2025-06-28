Athletics
Athletics Meet Bengaluru Live: Tajinderpal, Rajesh Ramesh in action-Blog, Scoes Updates
Catch all the live action from the Indian Open Athletics Meet in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Indian Open Athletics Meet Bengaluru: The top Indian track and field athletes are in action for the one-day athletics meet at the Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will return to the action for the first time after missing out on the Asian Championships. In contrast, Indian 100m and 400m runners will continue their domestic outdoor season.
Asian Medalist Tejashwin Shankar will also be in action for his pet event of men's high jump, aiming to gain some crucial ranking points for the world championships.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 Jun 2025 9:40 AM GMT
Sandra Babu starts with a season-best jump of 6.23m to lead the women's long jump event
This is also a new personal best for her if the wind speed is in legal terms.
- 28 Jun 2025 9:36 AM GMT
Women's Long Jump and Men's High Jump finals have also started
In the High Jump, Tejaswin Shankar will challenge Sarvesh Kushare for the gold medal, whereas Sandra Babu will be the one to watch out for in the women's long Jump.
- 28 Jun 2025 9:10 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Shot Put Final at 3:00 PM IST
Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be among the 14-man men's shot put final.
Here is the startlist:
- 28 Jun 2025 8:48 AM GMT
Karthik Unnikrishnan wins the men's triple jump gold medal with a season-best jump
Karthik could not improve on his first-half distance, but clinched the gold deal with his first 16m jump of the year.
Medalists:
Gold - Karthik - 16.08
Silver - Vimal - 16.01
Bronze - Gailey - 16.00
- 28 Jun 2025 8:12 AM GMT
Karthik crosses the 16m barrier to lead the triple jump competition at the halfway mark
Karthik jumped up to 16.08m to take back his top position in the standings ahead of Vimal Mukesh, who also crossed the 16m mark on his third attempt.
After 3 Jumps:
Karthik U - 16.08m
Vimal MT - 16.01m
Giley V - 15.83m
- 28 Jun 2025 7:48 AM GMT
Karthik takes the lead after the second round with a jump of 15.87m
Karthik Unnikrishnan topples Gailey Vanister to take the men's jump lead with a leap of 15.87m.
Meanwhile, Gailey improved his mark on the second attempt to 15.83m but could not regain his top position in the standing.
- 28 Jun 2025 7:25 AM GMT
Gailey Venister leads the triple jump final after the first round
He had a good jump of 15.66m on the first attempt, jumping up to the top of the standings.
- 28 Jun 2025 7:00 AM GMT
Angel Silvia wins the women's 200m title with a new personal best of 23.81s
She was the only runner to clock a sub-24 timing in the event, helping her to clinch the gold medal in the women's 200m discipline.
Medalists:
Gold - Angel Silvia - 23.81s
Silver - V Sudheeksha - 24.32s
Brone - Shivani Saini - 24.40s
- 28 Jun 2025 5:40 AM GMT
Up Next: - Men's Triple Jump Final at 12:00 PM IST
The 24 Indian athletes are fighting for one title while keeping one eye on their personal bests. (NR - 17.37m Praveen Chithravel)
Here is the startlist:
- 28 Jun 2025 5:30 AM GMT
Sheena NV wins the women's triple jump title with a best leap of 13.04m
She could not improve her season best of 13.25m, but this performance was enough for her to win the gold medal.
Medalists:
Gold - Sheena NV
Silver - Nimisha Dayma
Bronze - Sharvari Parulekar