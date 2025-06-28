Athletics Meet Bengaluru Live: Tajinderpal, Rajesh Ramesh in action-Blog, Scoes Updates

Indian Open Athletics Meet Bengaluru: The top Indian track and field athletes are in action for the one-day athletics meet at the Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Saturday.

Tajinderpal Singh Toor will return to the action for the first time after missing out on the Asian Championships. In contrast, Indian 100m and 400m runners will continue their domestic outdoor season.

Asian Medalist Tejashwin Shankar will also be in action for his pet event of men's high jump, aiming to gain some crucial ranking points for the world championships.

