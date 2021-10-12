Ayush Dabas, Rupal Chaudhary win National 400m title

Ayush Dabas of Haryana and 16-year-old Rupal Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh emerged as the fastest male and female quarter-milers in the third National Open 400m Championships on Tuesday.

Dabas ran his second sub-47 second one-lapper in a fortnight, backing up his 46.58 second effort in National U-23 Championships here on September 28 with a victory in 46.86 seconds in the men's final on Tuesday.

He was pushed by Tamil Nadu's Surendar Selvamani who was the only other sprinter to stop the clock below 48 seconds.

Yet, it was 16-year-old Rupal who was the cynosure of all eyes, with her girls U-18 triumph coming in a personal best time of 53.73 seconds.

She bettered her previous best of 55.37 seconds, clocked during the National Junior Athletics Championships in Guntur in 2019.

There was also an emotional win for Jammu and Kashmir's Abrar Choudhary in the boys U-20 final.

With a determined effort, he turned the tables on Pankaj (Rajasthan), who was the fastest in the heats.

There was some consolation for Rajasthan as Rahul Kumar Githala claimed the boys U-18 crown in 48.33 seconds.

Shots from Day 2 and the finale of the #Athletics 3rd National Open 400m Championship 2021 ongoing at the JLN Stadium in New Delhi. @Media_SAI@YASMinistry@afiindia

In pix: Priyanka Olekar (Girls' U16), Rupal (Girls' U18), Rahul Githala (Boys' U18). pic.twitter.com/Onzf17axFO — SAI_JLN Stadium (@SAI_JLNDelhi) October 12, 2021

The results (finals):



Men: 1. Ayush Dabas (Haryana) 46.86 seconds; 2. Surendar S Selvamani (Tamil Nadu) 47.76; 3. Harpreet Singh Gill (Punjab) 48.13.

Women: 1. Vandana Sharma (Uttar Pradesh) 55.01 seconds; 2. Smruthimol Rajendran (Kerala) 55.75; 3. Khamosh Bai Gurjar (Rajasthan) 1:04.57.

Boys U20: 1. Abrar Choudhary (Jammu and Kashmir) 48.56 seconds; 2. Pankaj (Rajasthan) 48.99; 3. Akshay Govardhan (Maharashtra) 49.17.

Girls U20: 1. Kunja Rajitha (Andhra Pradesh) 56.19 seconds; 2. Kiranjot Kaur (Punjab) 57.02; 3. Priscilla Daniel (Kerala) 57.54.

Boys U18: 1. Rahul Kumar Githala (Rajasthan) 48.33 seconds; 2. A Suraj (Tamil Nadu) 48.59; 3. Arman Ahmed (Delhi) 48.60.

Girls U18: 1. Rupal Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 53.73 seconds; 2. PR Neeharika (Tamil Nadu) 58.07; 3. Nayana Kokara (Karnataka) 58.31.

Boys U16: 1. Rihan Chauhdary (Karnataka) 49.02 seconds; 2. Sonu Chaudhary (Uttar Pradesh) 50.09; 2. Shivam (Uttar Pradesh) 50.26.

Girls U16: 1. M Kanista Teena (Tamil Nadu) 57.41 seconds; 2. Priyanka Olekar (Karnataka) 58.77; 3. Tanvi Malik (Uttar Pradesh) 59.13.