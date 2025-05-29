Asian Athletics C'ships 2025: Avinash Sable, Yarraji, and Women’s 4x400m Relay Team strike gold

In a spectacular evening for Indian athletics at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships, India showcased an impressive performance, capturing three gold medals in quick succession on Thursday.

The gold rush began with Avinash Sable's victory, continued with Jyothi Yarraji's success, and culminated in a historic win by the Indian women’s 4x400m relay team.

India’s steeplechase star Avinash Sable delivered a stunning performance to win gold in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, clocking a season-best time of 8:20.92s.

This historic win marks India’s first gold in men’s steeplechase at the continental event in 36 years, and is the third gold medal overall for the country at the ongoing championships.

Sable, the national record holder and reigning Asian Games champion, trailed Japan’s Yutaro Niinae at the bell but surged ahead in the final lap with a powerful kick, ultimately taking the win with ease.

The final podium in the men’s 3000m steeplechase saw India’s Avinash Sable take the gold, followed by Japan’s Yutaro Niinae, who claimed silver in 8:24.41, and Qatar’s Zakaria Elahlaami, who secured bronze with a personal best of 8:27.12.

Minutes after Sable’s win, Jyothi Yarraji added another gold for India by winning the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.96 seconds, breaking a 27-year-old championship record in the process. The defending champion proved once again why she is Asia’s top sprint hurdler, dominating the race from start to finish.

Yarraji’s emphatic win not only defends her title but also sets a new benchmark in the history of the event.

Indian Women’s 4x400m Relay Team Wins Gold After 12 Years

Adding to the golden streak, the Indian women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a historic performance to win gold for the first time in 12 years at the Asian Championships. The team of Jisna Mathew, Rupal, Rajitha Kunja, and Subha Venkatesan clocked 3:34.18 to claim top spot on the podium.

The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team also put on a strong display. The quartet of Jay Kumar, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, and Vishal TK secured the silver medal, clocking 3:03.67 in a closely contested race.

With three golds in quick succession, India’s total gold medal count at the championships rises to five, underscoring the country’s growing strength in track and field events at the continental level.

Double Podium for India in Women’s Long Jump

India’s Ancy Sojan Edappilly and Shaili Singh secured a double podium finish in the women’s long jump at the Asian Athletics Championships 2025. Ancy clinched the silver medal with a jump of 6.33 metres, while Shaili earned the bronze with a leap of 6.30 metres. The gold medal was won by Reihaneh Mobini Arani of Iran, who registered a winning jump of 6.40 metres.

India's medals on Day 3

Avinash Sable – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – Gold

Jyothi Yarraji – Women’s 100m Hurdles – Gold

Jisna Mathew, Rupal, Rajitha Kunja, Subha Venkatesan – Women’s 4x400m Relay – Gold

Jay Kumar, Dharamveer Chaudhary, Manu TS, Vishal TK – Men’s 4x400m Relay – Silver

Ancy Sojan Edappilly – Women’s Long Jump – Silver

Shaili Singh – Women’s Long Jump – Bronze