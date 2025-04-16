Avinash Sable to begin 2025 season at Xiamen Diamond League

Paris Olympics finalist Avinash Sable is set to begin his 2025 outdoor season in the men's 3000m Steeplechase event later this month at the first Diamond League Meeting on 26 April in Xiamen, China.

The national record (8:09.91s) holder, Sable, will compete for the first time since the Diamond League Final in September last year, where he finished in 9th position with a timing of 8:17.09s.

Sable will be aiming to start the year with a solid timing and treat this as a preparatory event before the upcoming Asian Championships and then the World Championships later this year.

Sable, who has already qualified for the World Championships via his timings at the Paris Olympics last year, will be aiming to better his own national record and reach near the timing of sub 8:05:00s.

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase National Record Holder Avinash Mukund Sable is set to open his 2025 season at #XiamenDL on 26th April. He is in the entry list for the first #DiamondLeague meeting of the year. Best wishes to him #IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/2AlhAIJ4tK — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) April 15, 2025

The men's steeplechase field in Xiamen will be a tough one, having many top runners from around the world, which might push Sable to clock a new personal best timing.

The field includes the veteran middle distance runner and two Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and the Paris Olympics bronze medalist Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya.