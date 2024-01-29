Sports ministry approves Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary's training in Colorado Springs

As Paris Olympics looms closer, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in their latest meeting, approved requests of multiple athletes to train abroad, Asian Games medalists Avinash Sable and Parul Choudhary heading to Colorado, USA, wrestlers Anshu Malik and Sarita Mor training in Japan and USA respectively and upcoming Table Tennis player Payas Jain heading to Osaka, Japan.

While national record Holders Avinash and Parul will be training in the high altitude centre of Colorado Springs under coach Scott Simmons, wrestler Sarita Mor will head to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre (USOPTC), which is a training base of several eminent wrestlers including few Olympic Games medallists.



Meanwhile, wrestler Anshu Malik will head to Kanagawa, Japan, to train at Yokohama’s Nippon Sports Science University (NSSU) which is known for producing many of Japan’s top wrestlers and upcoming paddler Payas Jain will head to Osaka, Japan to train under Coach Qiu Jian.

MYAS under its Target Olympics Podium Scheme (TOPS) will be funding the athletes, their coaches and physiotherapists' airfare, boarding and lodging costs among other expenditures.

Besides international training, MOC also approved proposals of Indian Para-Archers Sheetal Devi, Sarita and Rakesh Kumar’s request for archery equipment including compound bows, arrows, and sight scales among other equipment.