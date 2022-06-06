Avinash Sable breaks 3000m Steeplechase National Record for 8th time; beats Tokyo Olympics medallist

Ace Indian athlete, Avinash Sable, broke his own national record in the event by clocking a timing of 8:12.42 in 3000m Steeplechase at the Rabat Diamond League on Sunday. This is the eighth time that the 27-year-old Sable has broken the national record in 3000m Steeplechase.

This run propelled Avinash Sable to a fifth-placed finish in the prestigious Diamond League event. He event beat 2020 Tokyo bronze medallist from Kenya, Benjamin Kigen, enroute his fifth placed finish.





In the recording breaking run at Rabat, Sable shaved off nearly four seconds from his previous best and national record of 8:16.21 set at the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year.

Sable first broke the national record back in 2018 when he clockd 8:29.80 at the inter state championships to go past a 30-year-old record of Gopal Saini, which stood at 8:30.88.

Avinash Sable currently holds national records in three different events - 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m and half marathon.