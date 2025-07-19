Avinash Sable faces ACL injury; might miss 2025 World Athletics C'ships

India's top 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable may be forced to withdraw from the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo following a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the Monaco Diamond League event last week.

Sable, who holds the national record in the 3000m steeplechase and is considered one of India's strongest medal hopefuls, fell during the race after a tangle at the water jump with France’s Nicolas-Marie Daru. Post-fall, he was visibly in discomfort, clutching the back of his right knee.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, Sable's early medical evaluations point toward an ACL tear – a serious injury for track athletes that typically requires months of recovery.

The 30-year-old is expected to consult a specialist soon, possibly Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, a renowned sports injury expert who led India’s medical contingent at the Paris Olympics.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), along with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and Sable's sponsors, JSW Sports, are actively monitoring the situation and exploring the best course of action for his treatment and rehabilitation.

Sable, who made history by becoming the first Indian to win a silver medal in steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games and is also the reigning Asian champion, is seen as a key contender for medals in next year’s Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The timeline for recovery from an ACL injury varies but could span up to six months, leaving him with just enough time to return for the major events in 2026.

In more uplifting news for Indian athletics, Murali Sreeshankar, one of the country’s top long jumpers, made a triumphant return after a 650-day hiatus due to a ruptured patellar tendon last week.

Competing at the Indian Open Athletics Championships in Pune on 12 July, Sreeshankar leapt 8.05m to clinch the gold medal, delivering India’s best long jump performance in nearly two years.