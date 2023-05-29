Avinash Sable finishes 10th in Rabat Diamond League

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Avinash Sable started the 2023 season with a 10th-place finish in the 3000m steeplechase at Rabat Diamond League on Monday.

The runner from Maharashtra clocked a credible 8:17.18 in a race that saw home favorite El Bakkali create the meet record with a timing of 7:56.68 which is his personal best.

Avinash Sable clocks 8:17.18 seconds to finish 10th in men's 3000m steeplechase at Rabat Diamond League tonight. His personal best is 8:11.20 seconds. — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 28, 2023

El Bakkali was just three seconds off and his dominance can be deduced from the fact that second-place finisher Getnet Wale clocked 8:05.15.



The Indian athlete who was training at Colorado springs before coming to Rabat, started slow and was in the last set of runners before he paced his run and rose constantly to 8th place. Although in the closing quarters, Sable slowed down and finished in 10th place.

With the season just starting, Sable will take a lot of confidence from this finish which came into a strong Steeplechase field.