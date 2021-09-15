Athletics: Only 2 out of 26 Olympians to participate in 60th National Open Championships

The 60th edition of the National Atheltics Championships is underway in Warangal, Telangana and is set to feature very few high profile Indian athletes. Out of the 26 Olympians that took part in the Tokyo Olympics, only 2 will be participating in their respective events this year.

Kamalpreet Kaur who was originally scheduled to take part in the Discus Throw event has withdrawn from the competition. This is owing to two injuries that she sustained prior and during the Olympics. Her knee and shoulder had been taped while competing in Tokyo and this seems to be a recurring set of injuries even now. Hence her withdrawal only makes sense from a point of non aggravation of existing injuries.

Ace sprinter Revathi from Tamil Nadu will be a high profile athlete taking part in the event. She is set to compete in the 400m race, 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay in this years National Championships. Revathi also represented India in the mixed 4x400m relay event where the team failed to qualify for the finals.





Bhawna Jat will be participating as well in the 20km walk just a few weeks after she featured at the Tokyo Olympics. She timed 1:29:54 to break the National Record and qualified for the Olympics in the National Championships held in 2020.She will be looking to improve her timing and continue her pursuit for a medal in the run up to Paris 2024.





















