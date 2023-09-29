Athletics Federation of India set to decentralise national coaching camps

The Athletics Federation of India has decided to broaden the training base across the country and to achieve that they have decided to decentralise national coaching camps from next.

Currently, AFI has a national coaching camp in three main cities -- Bengaluru, Patiala, and Thiruvananthapuram where athletes train before a major tournament.

The plan is to take these camps to as many as twenty cities.

However, the national camps in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in select events will continue for the elite athletes.

"The major decision to decentralise national camps was taken during AFI's Special General Meeting held virtually on Thursday. More pockets of coaching camps across the country will strengthen the infrastructure and broaden the training base," AFI president Adilee Sumariwalla told PTI.

"The AFI will constitute a panel that will prepare a draft to oversee the functioning of the camps spread across the nation," the AFI president said further.

AFI will continue to have national camps for elite athletes in seven disciplines, mainly javelin (men and women), steeplechase (men and women), jumps (long and triple), throws (men shot put), race walking (both men and women) and 4x400m relay (men and women).

The decision will mean that AFI selects more people in national camps than usual with the availability of more accommodation.

Currently, a 68-member Indian athletics team is in Hangzhou, China participating in the Asian Games 2023. Shot putter Kiran Baliyan opened India's account in athletics with a historic bronze medal in the women's shot put.

With the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable, and Tajinder Pal Singh Toor in action, India is expected to win the bulk of medals in Athletics.

(With PTI Inputs)