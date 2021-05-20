Athletics Federation to hold meets for those who have a chance to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is planning to hold the Indian Grand Prix meet on June 15 and the inter-state meet on June 25 in Patiala.



The initial plan of conducting these meets was at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. However, the delaying work on the synthetic track at the stadium has led AFI to opt for Patiala.



The second wave of the pandemic has affected the training and practice requirement of India's top athletes several of whom have qualified for the Olympics. The two meets are vital for at least 10-15 athletes who are in contention to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



"Even in Patiala we can hold the meets only if the situation improves. The plan is to conduct the meets on the same dates. We are also trying to arrange another 1-2 meets before the qualification deadline ends on June 30," Nitin Arya, manager of operations and competitions told Times of India.



The June 15 meet will be the first competition after a long break, which will only be open to those who have met AFI's qualification mark in the last 2-3 years and have a chance of qualifying for the Olympics. "The meets are likely to be behind closed doors. If needed the AFI is also planning to extend the 5-day inter-state meet by one or two days so that all protocols are met," Arya told the publication.

Among those who are in contention for the Olympics are Asian Games champion shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das, Seema Punia and Dutee Chand.

