Athletics coach arrested in Chennai for alleged sexual harassment of young trainees

The All Women Police of Flower Bazaar in Chennai has arrested a 59-year-old athletics coach under various provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing young trainees, reported The New Indian Express.



The man who also works with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department was arrested following a complaint registered by a 19-year-old girl. The girl was trained by the accused from 2013 to 2020 and was sexually harassed multiple times under the pretext of physiotherapy sessions.

This is not the first time that a sexual harassment allegation has been made against the man in question. According to The New Indian Express, a similar complaint was registered in February earlier this year wherein the coach denied all the allegations.

This incident came to light after the complainant refused to cooperate with the coach and the coach discontinued her training and started issuing threats to her family. The girl is said to have kept quiet for long due to the death threats issued by the coach. As the accused continued to harass and defame the girl, her parents even sent her to a different district for training.



The accused is currently admitted to a hospital for treatment after he consumed sleeping pills.

